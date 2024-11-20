TAP is the best airline in Europe for traveling with pets

The Portuguese airline is the leader in Europe in offering pet transport services, according to a survey conducted by AirAdvisor. Aegean Airlines, Lufthansa, KLM and SAS complete the list of the five best companies.

For those planning to travel with their pet, knowing which airlines are the most pet-friendly is the first step before purchasing flights. In a survey by AirAdvisor , a startup specializing in air passenger compensation, TAP Air Portugal was elected the best airline in Europe for those traveling with pets.

The Portuguese airline offers the option of transporting animals in the cabin or in the hold, depending on the species, size and age. Each passenger can take up to five pets and there is also the Miles&Go Pets program, which allows customers to book transport with miles or, if they prefer to pay in cash, they will accumulate miles with the purchase.

According to AirAdvisor CEO Anton Radchenko, the ranking for this category took into account whether it is possible to take your pet in the cabin during the flight or in the airline’s lounge and whether it is possible to transport the pet as cargo if it is too large. The airline that allows each of these factors received the maximum score.

Among the five most pet-friendly airlines in Europe are Aegean Airlines, Lufthansa, KLM and SAS. The Greek airline Aegean Airlines allows travel in the cabin, in the hold or transferred as cargo and each passenger is allowed to take only one animal in the cabin and, if the person is traveling with a baby, an animal is not allowed to accompany the passenger.

Lufthansa, from Germany, allows small dogs and cats to accompany their owners as hand luggage in the cabin, while larger animals are accommodated in the hold. In addition, pets can be welcomed in the company’s lounges. At KLM, from the Netherlands, the transport of animals depends on their size and can be done in the cabin or in the hold.

On SAS (Scandinavian Airlines System), operated by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, transportation conditions vary according to the breed, size, weight and age of the animals. They can travel as carry-on baggage in the cabin, as excess baggage in the hold or be checked in as cargo. SAS requires advance reservations for pets, as the number of animals allowed per flight is limited.

AirAdvisor CEO Anton Radchenko says passengers also need to check the health requirements and mandatory documentation required, which vary depending on the origin and destination of the flight, to avoid last-minute surprises and have a positive travel experience in Europe with their pet.

