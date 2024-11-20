MSC Cruises with discounts of up to 70% including departures from Funchal

With Black Friday approaching, MSC Cruises announces that there will be promotions of up to 70% with drinks included, on selected departures in Funchal, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, Eastern and Western Mediterranean and Dubai & Abu Dhabi, so you can take that trip you’ve always wanted to take.

The promotion is valid from November 22nd to December 2nd, giving passengers the opportunity to choose their 2024-2025 winter cruise, with the possibility of having everything included.

Departing from Funchal, you can book a cruise on board the MSC Opera and take advantage of the departures covered by this promotion. This cruise will visit the Canary Islands: Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Tenerife Island), Arrecife (capital of Lanzarote), Las Palmas (in Gran Canaria), Puerto del Rosario (in Fuerteventura) and Santa Cruz de La Palma (the capital of La Palma), on itineraries that always promise spring-like temperatures.

“To facilitate the travel of passengers who do not reside in Funchal, MSC Cruises will also have the option of including a round-trip flight package from Lisbon and a round-trip flight package from Porto to sail on MSC Opera itineraries from Funchal”, it explains in a press release.

From Diário Notícias

