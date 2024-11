The final round of the regional rally championship will have 32 teams registered.

The competition, which will take place on the 29th and 30th of this month on the ‘golden island’, will close the championship and define the regional champion, where João Silva and Miguel Nunes will fight neck and neck.

The Porto Santo Rally will be held on Friday night and throughout Saturday, in eight stages whose route will be different from others already held on that island.

Check the list of entrants here

Like this: Like Loading...