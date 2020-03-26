Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has already contacted elements of the Regional Government to express his willingness to support SESARAM in the fight against Covid-19.

The information was confirmed by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, at the press conference held this afternoon.

The government official said he knew that Ronaldo “contacted SESARAM and expressed his willingness to help, as he has always done whenever the Region needs it”.

Remember that Cristiano Ronaldo remains in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias