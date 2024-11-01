Holiday with light showers in Madeira

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) predicts that, in Madeira, this will be a Friday with periods of very cloudy skies and the possibility of showers, generally light.

The wind will be light to moderate (10 to 25 km/h) predominantly from the northwest.

As for the temperature, it will fluctuate between a minimum of 17ºC and a maximum of 26ºC in Madeira. In Porto Santo, the temperature will vary between a minimum of 19ºC and a maximum of 24ºC.

Saturday night through to Sunday morning, we will have more rain passing through, but this should clear up by Sunday afternoon.

