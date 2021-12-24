264 new Cases and Zero in ICU

Madeira reported today 264 new SARS-CoV-2 infections and 117 recovered. There is one more death to mourn, this was a patient of 88 years.

The bulletin released by regional health authorities also reports that thirty-two people are hospitalized in the multipurpose units of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça. None in intensive care.

Thus, there are 1,852 active cases of the new coronavirus in the archipelago. It should be noted that 99 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

Of the new confirmed infections, 18 are imported cases and 246 of local transmission.

In terms of totals, since the beginning of the pandemic, Madeira has 17,157 confirmed cases, 15,177 patients have already been recovered and 128 deaths associated with this virus.

Like this: Like Loading...