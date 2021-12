Have a great day everyone.

Thanks to Sarah and Ciarรกn O Rourke for the photo of their Christmas tree.๐ŸŽ„๐ŸŽ„๐ŸŽ„

Thanks to Robert for this photo.

Taken on 23rd December 2017. The last time we spent Christmas/new year in Madeira.

Hopefully back next year.

North Wales Bob ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ

Like this: Like Loading...