AIR FORCE ESCORTED FATHER CHRISTMAS’S SLEIGH WHEN PASSING THROUGH PORTUGAL (VIDEO)

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Air Force has prepared a video to feed children’s fantasies this Christmas day.

In the images released, Santa Claus is escorted by the F-16M, after the sled was detected, through Air Force radar, entering Portuguese airspace.

4 Responses

  2. Maurice you are such a sync. He has all the passes, boosters and tests in over 100 different languages. It’s just accepted even by the Portuguese government, as well as Madeira.

    1. The Tesco Xmas advert this year showed Santa Claus showing his vac certificate at a border post and thousands of anti-vaxxers we’re up in arms about it! They were all on Twitter saying how they were boycotting the store and others were saying they would switch to Tesco if the anti-vaxxers weren’t in there 🤣🤣

      Tesco ended up cutting that bit of the advert out.

      1. More of a Waitrose man myself. Have you been to a Tesco store lately. Waitrose customers I am sure have had all there jabs like my good self.

