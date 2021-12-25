AIR FORCE ESCORTED FATHER CHRISTMAS’S SLEIGH WHEN PASSING THROUGH PORTUGAL (VIDEO)Tobi Hughes·25th December 2021Madeira News The Air Force has prepared a video to feed children’s fantasies this Christmas day. In the images released, Santa Claus is escorted by the F-16M, after the sled was detected, through Air Force radar, entering Portuguese airspace. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related