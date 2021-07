Madeira now registers another death associated with covid-19.

“On the 25th of July we have to inform the death of a patient with covid-19 (80 years old), with associated comorbidities, at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital”, refers the note sent to the press by the Office of the Regional Secretary for Health and Protection Civil.

To date, the Region accounts for a total of 74 deaths associated with covid-19.

The last death by covid-19 in RAM had occurred about a month ago (on 29 June).

From Diário Notícias