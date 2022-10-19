Dont forget you’re umbrella

This week will continue with showers sometimes heavy.

Another wet start to the day in Funchal, and this theme looks set to continue, although today the rain should clear giving a fairly dry sunny day making it one of the better days of the week.

Tomorrow (Thursday) is looking like the worse day, with another active front passing from the morning, this could bring more heavy rain, and the possibility of thunder.

The rest of the week will continue on the theme of showers, with sun between those showers. Great for photos, so if you have any photos to send in email me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com and I will get as many as I can on Friday Photo over the coming weeks. 🤗 🤗 🤗

