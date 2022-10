Henrique Afonso, better known as ‘Pirata da Madeira’, is in the preparations for the new round the world.

The information was provided by himself, through his page ‘Diário do Pirata’, on the social network Facebook.

It is recalled that the ‘Pirata da Madeira’, which traveled around the world alone, aboard the ‘Sailboat Sofia do Mar’, arrived on July 27, 2021 in Calheta, after 923 days of sailing.

See now the photos shared by Henrique Afonso about the preparations for the next adventure:

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...