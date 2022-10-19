Singing voices at the ready.

Thanks to Sharon Brearley for this information below.

There is a choir in Arco da Calheta named Grupo Coral do Arco da Calheta – at 34 years old it is the second oldest in the island.

The membership is international and is led by a wonderful Maestrina who is a outstanding teacher and musician and we would like to invite you and your friends and readers to join as members of the choir and to sing with us. We practice in Arco usually on Wednesday and Friday evening.

Also, on the 5th of November at 5pm there will be a festival in Mudas Museum in Calheta. Six choirs (including our Arco choir of course) will perform and entrance is free.

Please contact the email below for more details.

gcoral.arcocalheta@gmail.com

