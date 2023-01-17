‘Mein Schiff 4’ and ‘Norwegian Sun’ brought 6,191 people to Madeira

The ‘Mein Schiff 4’ and the ‘Norwegian Sun’ are the two cruise ships that docked today in the port of Funchal, bringing with them 6,191 people, including passengers and crew.

The first arrived in Funchal at dawn, coming from Las Palmas. The ‘Mein Schiff 4’ has scheduled a stopover of 36 hours in the Region, departing tomorrow, at 4.45 pm, bound for the island of La Palma. She carried 2,478 passengers and 903 crew.

The ‘Nowegian Sun’ arrived from Lisbon with 1,856 passengers and 954 crew on board, leaving at 4 pm for Tenerife. The 11-night cruise that this ship is taking includes Spain, Morocco and Portugal. It started on the 13th in Malaga, then Lisbon and now Funchal, followed by Tenerife, Las Palmas, Lanzarote, Agadir, Casablanca, Gibraltar and Malaga, where the journey ends on the 24th of January.

From Diário Notícias

