BEER COMPANY INSTALLS GLASS BOTTLE COLLECTION MACHINE AT CANIÇO SHOPPING MALL

The Madeira Beer Company (ECM) installed yet another glass bottle collection machine, this time in the Caniço Shopping shopping centre.

“ECM was a pioneer at national level with the introduction of reusable glass bottle collection machines into the market, currently having ten reverse vending machines”, says the company, in a note released to the newsroom.

“This effort and commitment to sustainability resulted in 280 tons less CO2 emitted into the environment. In 2022, ECM managed to collect 3.6 million bottles from supermarkets, representing a 46% return rate for bottles in this sales channel. The bottles can be used an average of 40 times”, he adds.

ECM also recalls that the glass bottle collection machines are available in the following commercial spaces: at Continente de S. Martinho stores (floor -1, parking), Viveiros (floor -1, parking), Cancela (parking, store floor), Ribeira Brava Serra d’Água, Machico, Água de Pena (floor -1, parking) and Caniço Shopping (floor -1), and at the Pingo Doce stores in Forum Madeira (floor -1, parking), Anadia ( shop floor), Cancela (shop floor) and Gorgulho.

