Madeira on Intermarché’s radar

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Madeira may receive yet another supermarket chain, this time Intermarché.

 In the news that makes the headline of today’s Diário Notícias, we tell you that representatives of the group ‘Os Mosqueteiros’ were in the Region, meeting with the Government and City Council of Funchal, to study the terms and conditions for installing some stores of this supermarket chain in the island.

This comes after Lidl was already in negotiations to open just over half a dozen spaces in the Region, guaranteeing greater competition, with possible benefit for the consumer.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

    1. I don’t know, tell us what you think. If you’re not going to look you’re never going to know. For me competitions a great thing for the consumer. I don’t see Ryanair or Easyjet getting together. Staple food stuffs will be a similar price, the stores know those are the items people compare, dig deeper. In the UK the premium beef stock cube is 90p cheaper at Sainsbury than Tesco. To those who say I needs to get out more, remember he who selects the stock cube, chooses the wine.

      Reply

      1. Majority of us
        we move to madeira generally looking for better quality of life not for cheaper
        Better quality of products cannot go together with a cheaper price

        In my opinion
        the beef quality in ,, a talho ,, it can hardly be found in a multinational hypermarket
        but the prices of the hypermarkets will push out slowly slowly local ,, talho s ,, and
        local groceries .
        Unfortunately i have seen this phenomenon allover Europe including UK and Ireland

        Reply

  3. very bad for local companies
    the multinational groups will import cheap quality food at cheap prices , they will open shops allover the island and finally will destroy local antrepeneurs .
    they did it in the east european countries in the last 25 years

    Reply

