Madeira on Intermarché’s radar

Madeira may receive yet another supermarket chain, this time Intermarché.

In the news that makes the headline of today’s Diário Notícias, we tell you that representatives of the group ‘Os Mosqueteiros’ were in the Region, meeting with the Government and City Council of Funchal, to study the terms and conditions for installing some stores of this supermarket chain in the island.

This comes after Lidl was already in negotiations to open just over half a dozen spaces in the Region, guaranteeing greater competition, with possible benefit for the consumer.

From Diário Notícias

