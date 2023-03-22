HELICOPTER RESCUES A TOURIST ON PICO RUIVO

A tourist was, this afternoon, rescued by the helicopter and helitransported team of the Regional Civil Protection Service, after suffering a health incident on the footpath of Pico Ruivo, in Santana.

The Helitransported team in the valencia de Recuperador-Salvador – Search and Rescue on land carried out, this afternoon, in Santana, another successful rescue. According to a note from the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC), the alert was given at “1:33 pm today, to 1 citizen of Danish nationality, who was lying prostrate in the Pico Ruivo area”.

“The Mountain Rescue team of the Volunteer Firefighters of Santana was immediately activated, who made the first approach to the victim”, informing that she “could not walk, showing signs of fatigue and shortness of breath”. After “stabilizing the victim at the scene, the Regional Command of Relief Operations (CROS) activated the “air vehicle, which traveled to the area with the rescuers, to recognize the area and later recover the injured citizen.

Upon arrival at the Regional Civil Protection Service, he was assisted by the EMIR Team and Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, “who transported the victim to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital”, where he was admitted to the Emergency Service.

With this, this new rescue team has already managed to rescue six people from the Madeira mountain range and we still haven’t managed to reach the first quarter of the year.

From Jornal Madeira

