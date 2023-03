The ship ‘NRP Mondego’ left the port of Funchal a few moments ago.

It should be noted that this is the first time that the ship has gone out to sea, after the 13 soldiers refused, about a week ago, to embark on a mission to accompany a Russian ship to the north of the island of Porto Santo.

The case for this was suspended on Monday, with no new date at the monent.

Like this: Like Loading...