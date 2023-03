The Savoy Palace hotel, in Funchal, is on the list of nominees for the most instagrammable hotel in the world by Luxury Travel Advisor.

Voting runs until March 23, and can be submitted online through the following link:

https://www.luxurytraveladvisor.com/hotels/most-instagrammable-hotel-world-2023

The Savoy Signature hotel is competing with the Ritz Paris in this round.

Voting is possible once a day, on multiple devices.

From Jornal Madeira

