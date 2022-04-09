Alert – Plastic cups with bamboo fiber sold in Madeira can be harmful

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities issued today an alert regarding plastic cups (melamine) with bamboo fiber for children, which were possibly marketed in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, as they can be harmful.

“At stake is the detection of an unauthorized component / additive – ‘bamboo fiber’, says a note from ARAE. “Following this information, we warn potential consumers in the Autonomous Region of Madeira not to use these products, since the use of such composite articles with unauthorized additives (bamboo or other unauthorized plant fibers) may compromise the integrity of the plastic, causing, under the effect of heat, excessive migration of its constituents harmful to human health, to food”, indicates.

Product identification:

• Designation: “Vaso Bambú Cookie The Cat” / Cup Bamboo Cookie The Cat;

• Brand: TUTETE / REX LONDON;

• Product Identification No.: 29719.

