Fuel prices will fall in the Region starting next week.

As of next Monday, April 11th, diesel will drop by six cents while gasoline will drop by three cents.

According to the order issued this Friday, in the Official Journal of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, from 0:00 on April 11, 2022, the following maximum prices for sale to the public will apply: Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 – €1,899 per litre;

Diesel for road use – €1,818 per litre;

Colored and marked diesel – 1,294 per litre;

