IVAucher to help with fuel costs.

The Council of Ministers approved on Thursday the diploma that provides for the attribution, to private consumers, of a subsidy of 10 cents per liter up to a maximum of 50 liters per month, for five months.

The measure, which aims to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on household income, will run from November 2021 to March 2022, and will work through the IVAucher platform.

When I saw this yesterday I thought it was some kind of joke, a maximum of 50 liters a month, so a household saves 5 euros a month for a max of 5 months.

Is that really going to help anyone? …. What total rubbish and a waste of time and money.

