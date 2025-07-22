RIR warns of danger around Marmeleiros and reminds about parking

Another disgrace for this government and all the money that seems to be going nowhere. Here we have a hospital still with no proper parking, how can this be the case in the 21st century???

Below from Jornal Madeira

The Reagir Incluir Reciclar (RIR) party came out today to advocate for “the regular cleaning and maintenance of the land surrounding the Monte health units; the implementation of an effective and visible fire prevention plan; and the advancement of the work on the Marmeleiros Hospital parking lot, “with a clear and transparent schedule.”

“The dense, tall, dry vegetation visible in the vicinity poses a serious risk to the safety of the population, in a parish historically affected by major fires,” RIR highlights in a statement, recalling the fires of 2016 and those of August 2024.

In the same statement, RIR recalls the promised parking lot for the Hospital dos Marmeleiros, “the work on which was announced in April 2021, with completion scheduled for 2023”.

“Despite being publicly announced by the Regional Government as a priority, the project never got off the ground. This facility would have been essential to improving mobility, access, and, above all, the safety of users and professionals at healthcare facilities in the area,” emphasizes RIR regional coordinator Liana Reis.

