Laura Ferreira will “fulfill a dream” at the Madeira Rally

Laura Ferreira, 26, says she will “fulfill a dream” by participating in the Madeira Rally. She is the driver of the only female duo participating in this event, and she intends to “reach the finish line.”

He admits that “we’re not going in with our eyes fixed on the results. We have to forget our off-road experience at the Ribeira Brava Rally and trust the car again. We have to make the ‘ghosts’ disappear… In that scenario, anything that comes along is welcome.”

The driver explains that the duo hopes to “have a good dynamic and be able to overcome the many difficulties that competitors face. We are taking extra care in preparing for the event because the stages are longer and the rally itself is longer.”

Laura Ferreira’s first steps in motorsport came in 2023, driving a Toyota Yaris. Last year, she competed in hill climbs and two rallies in that same car. In 2025, she’ll be driving a Renault Clio Rally5, “navigated by her sister Inês, who, because she’s a minor, had to obtain special authorization from the Portuguese Automobile and Karting Federation to hold a sports license.”

From Diário Notícias

Madeira Rally will start 31st July running through the weekend.

