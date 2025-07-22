“Failure” of Funchal’s mobility policy criticized by the CDU

Party points out that the Madeiran capital has the second most expensive parking in the country.

Today, in a pre-campaign initiative for the local elections, the CDU addressed mobility issues in the city of Funchal, whose implemented policy Ricardo Lume considers a “failure.” Among his criticisms, the communist points to the fact that the Madeiran capital has the second most expensive parking rates in the country.

The CDU candidate for Funchal City Council states that “for those who live and work in Funchal, parking a vehicle has become a real challenge.” This situation is exacerbated, argues Ricardo Lume, by the inadequate public transportation network and the lack of low-cost parking areas on the city’s outskirts.

And he gives examples that support the idea that Funchal is the second most expensive city in the country for parking, surpassed only by Lisbon. “For example, in Funchal, the hourly rate in the most expensive parking zone is €1.83, while in Porto it is €1.20 and in Faro it is €0.82 for the first hour and €1.53 for the third hour,” a problem compounded by the fact that “in cities like Lisbon, Porto, and Faro, residents can park one family vehicle in their area of residence for free at the meter. In Funchal, this option does not exist, penalizing those who live here,” the statement reads.

The CDU candidate for Funchal City Council proposes the creation of parking spaces in the municipality’s higher elevations; low-cost parking on the outskirts of the city, connected to public transportation networks; and free parking for Funchal residents in their residential areas.

