Extended orange warning until 11pm on Sunday

IPMA has just extended, for a few more hours on Sunday, the orange warning for hot weather, in force for the entire Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The previous warning was calculated for 2 pm on Sunday, but being the hottest time, it was predictable that such an extension would happen, which was eventually proven by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

Thus, both the north and south coasts, as well as the mountainous regions of Madeira Island, in addition to the island of Porto Santo, are currently under orange warning until 11pm on October 8th.

From Diário Notícias

