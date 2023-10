Photo from Mircea Albulescu.

The forest fire that broke out yesterday afternoon in the Furna area, in Ribeira Brava, remains active, after a night of consuming vegetation.

The forest patrol team from the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol remain on site, accompanied by a combat truck, totaling five prevention crew.

In an area that is difficult to access, the Civil Protection helicopter is already on its way to the site to begin operating.

From Diário Notícias

