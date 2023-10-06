Temperature above 33ºC at night in Ponta do Sol

Last night it was hot again in many locations in the Madeira Archipelago, with emphasis on Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo, which at the beginning of the morning registered 33.2ºC (01:10) air temperature near the surface .

Also in Funchal, the night temperature exceeded 30ºC, reaching 30.9ºC (01:40) in Funchal/Observatório, and 30.2ºC (02:10) in Cancela/SRPC.

Regarding the highest minimum temperature recorded during this last night, the most extreme value was 26.5ºC, and was recorded this morning, almost at sunrise, at the IPMA meteorological station in Prazeres.

From Diário Notícias

