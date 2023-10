The hot weather is set to continue all through next week, and the fire risk is very high.

We have seen a few fires break out including the large one in Ribeira Brava yesterday, so take notice of the warnings from Civil Protection, and avoid lighting fires in any way.

Temperatures will remain around 30° and if you enjoy swimming in the ocean, the temperature is 25-26° very pleasant indeed.

Photo taken just now, and the Desertas poking through the mist.

