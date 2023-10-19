19 firefighters still fighting fire in Ribeira Brava

The flames are located in an area that is difficult to access and continue to give Firefighters no respite.

Another fire broke out in Ribeira Brava this afternoon and continues unabated.

At the scene of the flames, in a difficult to access area in Furna, there are currently 19 members of the Mixed Fire Department of Ribeira Brava and Ponta de Sol, who are accompanied by six vehicles.

In addition to these elements, during the afternoon the Regional Civil Protection Service helicopter was also carrying out water releases.

From Diário Notícias

