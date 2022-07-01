SANTA CRUZ RAISED BLUE FLAGS IN PALMEIRAS AND REIS MAGOS

With the presence of Vice-President Élia Ascensão, the Blue Flags were hoisted today on the beaches of Palmeiras, in Santa Cruz, and of Reis Magos, in Caniço. Praia das Palmeiras also bears the Accessible Beach flag, as it guarantees access to people with reduced mobility.

On the occasion, Élia Ascensão stressed that these flags are not only a guarantee of water quality, but also of safety and the commitment to develop, during the summer, environmental awareness activities.

In Palmeiras, a room was even created where creative and environmental workshops will take place, in cooperation between the Environment services and the educational services of Casa da Cultura.

These awards also guarantee the existence of various support equipment such as showers and changing rooms.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...