The orange warning for hot weather forecasts in Madeira has been extended again.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the warning is now in force until 2pm next Sunday, October 8th, and covers the North and South coasts of Madeira and Porto Santo.

Mountainous regions are under orange warning until 11pm this Friday, then turning to yellow until 2pm on Sunday.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...