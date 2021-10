Madeira registered, this Thursday, 11 new cases of covid-19, two of which were imported from Germany and another imported from the United Kingdom. There are still 21 recovered, so the total number of active cases is now 107.

As for isolation, 10 people are hospitalized in Polyvalent Units dedicated to covid-19 at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça and 18 are in isolation in dedicated hotel units.

