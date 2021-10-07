Binter increases connections between Madeira and Canaries in November

Binter has just announced the strengthening of air connections between Madeira and the Canary Islands next month. The Spanish carrier resumes flights to the island of Tenerife and maintains its connections with Gran Canaria, offering a total of eight weekly flights between the two archipelagos.

“The airline takes this decision to actively contribute to the restoration of connectivity in the two territories”, highlights Binter in a press release.

Thus, from November 2nd, Madeira will be connected to the Canaries through the island of Tenerife, every Tuesday and Saturday. On these days, a flight will depart Madeira airport at 2 pm and land at Tenerife Norte airport – La Laguna City airport at 3:20 pm. The reverse flight will depart at 4:05 pm and land at 5:25 pm.

As mentioned, the airline will maintain the two flights it currently operates between the island of Gran Canaria and Funchal, every Thursday and Sunday.

On Thursdays, departure from Madeira airport will be at 12:30, with landing in Gran Canaria at 14:00. Return will be at 2:45 pm, arriving at 4:15 pm.

On Sundays, a plane will depart the Portuguese archipelago at 1:45 pm, arriving at 3:15 pm. The return flight will depart at 4 pm, landing in Madeira at 5:30 pm.

From Diário Notícias

