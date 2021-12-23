PLF requirement does not apply to domestic flights, says Governo da Madeira

The Government of the Republic decreed the obligation to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), in Portuguese, Passenger Locator Form, by passengers with destination or stopover in mainland Portugal.

Following the entry into force, on December 16, of Decree-Law No. 105-A/2021 , the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture contacted the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI), with the aim of clarifying whether the PLF requirement also applies to passengers coming from the Autonomous Region of Madeira. In response, the MAI states that filling out the Passenger Location Form “is not mandatory for passengers on domestic flights”, so citizens traveling within Portuguese territory’s air or maritime space are exempt from completing the document.

From Diário Notícias

