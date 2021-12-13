REGIONAL FESTIVAL OF SCHOOL CHOIRS BACK TO AVENIDA ARRIAGA

The Regional Festival of School Choirs is back on Avenida Arriaga

The Regional Department of Education, Science and Technology, through the Regional Directorate of Education, organizes the V Regional Festival of School Choirs of RAM, between today and December 16, with daily sessions at 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.

This festival, operated by the Directorate of Artistic Education Services (DSEA), is part of the Christmas and End of Year festivities under the responsibility of the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture and, in this edition, has the participation of around 464 students, from 16 schools of the 1st. basic education cycle. This initiative aims to make public the quality work that is carried out daily with students in classes/artistic activities in the area of ​​singing.

This year, after a year of interregnum, the school choirs are once again present on Avenida Arriaga, in Funchal, with presentations to the public in person. Taking into account the success of the 2020 edition, this initiative will be publicized online, through a transmission in streaming format, on the Artistic Education page – www.facebook.com/dseducacaoartistica.

In this way, during the four days of the festival, the public will be able to watch the interpretation of dozens of Christmas songs, which explore various genres and musical styles.

“This event has been, each year, showing a growing interest, which has translated into an increase in the number of participations of schools and students and of the public to attend, normally constituted by the school community and the many tourists who habitually visit Madeira in this festive season, in addition to the thousands of online views”, highlights the Regional Education Department.

From Jornal Madeira

