The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere placed the entire Madeira archipelago under a yellow warning due to the forecast of showers.

The warning is in effect between 14:00 and 21:00 this Monday, due to the showers that, according to the IPMA, will be “sometimes strong”.

The weather is looking very unsettled for the next days, so I expect more warnings to be issued.

From Jornal Madeira

