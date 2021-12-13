THREE MADEIRA HOTELS ARE PART OF THE CONDE NAST JOHANSENS LUXURY RECOMMENDATION GUIDE

Condé Nast Johansens www.condenastjohansens.com, has a total of 188 luxury hotels in their recommendation guide, 27 of them in Portugal and three of them in Madeira.

They are the Estalagem da Ponta do Sol, the Quinta Jardins do Lago and the Quinta da Casa Branca.

The 2022 edition of Luxury Hotels, which will launch before the end of the year, has luxury establishments in the following countries: Antigua (1), Argentina (1), Barbados (1), Belize (3), Brazil (9), Islands British Virgins (1), Canada (2), Qatar (1), Colombia (5), Costa Rica (3), Scotland (13), Spain (14), United States (9), France (3), Wales ( 3), Greece (2), England (49), Channel Islands (1), Turks and Caicos Islands (3), Italy (22), Jamaica (1), Maldives (2), Malta (1), Morocco ( 2), Portugal (27), Peru (1), Republic of Namibia (1), Romania (1), Saint Lucia (1), Turkey (3), Tunisia (1) and Zimbabwe (1).

Condé Nast Johansens: Luxury Hotels 2022 and Condé Nast Johansens: Luxury Spas 2022 include contemporary and design hotels, charming guesthouses and new destinations beyond those already favorites. Its strong points for the traveler are the impressive images, editorial comments and information about destinations that highlight what stands out most in each place, in line with the style and professionalism of the Condé Nast Johansens brand.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...