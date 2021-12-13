THE TOURIST WHO SUFFERED A FALL IN THE LEVADA DO CALDEIRÃO VERDE, IN SANTANA, DIED

A foreign citizen of German nationality who suffered a serious accident in Queimadas ended up dying, JM knows from a source at the Santana Fire Department.

The tourist who suffered a fall belonged to a group that usually takes that route. The man, in his early 70s, suffered a fall of about 80 meters and died on the spot.

According to a source of firefighters, the injuries were very serious and when the foreigner was found by the firefighters, he no longer showed vital signs.

There are 12 firefighters and several members of the Forest Police who are going to rescue the tourist’s body in the Queimadas area.

From Jornal Madeira

