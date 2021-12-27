27 CASES OF COVID IN MADEIRAN SCHOOLS

This has to be one of the worst days for school cases of covid, and this throughout the last weeks when we started to lose control was the main area of concern.

This Monday, Madeira registered 27 positive cases of covid-19 in schools in the Region.

At the EB1/PE of Ribeira Brava, seven students tested positive. As a result, a class (21 students) and two teachers are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities. In Francisco Franco’s ES, six students tested positive. In turn, at EB23 in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, three students tested positive.

At Colégio da Presente de Maria, two children tested positive. Next, a room (19 children), an educator and a non-teaching staff are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities. At Escola Profissional do Atlântico, two students tested positive. As a result, another seven students are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities. In the EB1/PE of Caniçal, one student tested positive. As a result, one class (19 students) is in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.

As for the Externato do Santo Constable, one student tested positive. As a result, one class (18 students) is in prophylactic isolation until indicated otherwise by the health authorities. At the Dona Olga de Brito Nursery School, a child tested positive. As a result, one room (16 children) is in prophylactic isolation until indicated otherwise by the health authorities. At EB1/PE in Boliqueime a student tested positive. As a result, a class (14 students) and a teacher are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities. At EB1/PE Água de Pena, a child tested positive. Next, a room (13 children), two educators and a non-teaching staff are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities. In turn, at EB23 Dr. Horácio Bento de Gouveia a student tested positive. In sequence, another student is in prophylactic isolation until indicated otherwise by health authorities. Finally, at EB1/PE in Camacha, a teacher tested positive.

From Jornal Madeira

