Today I delivered a boot full of cat and dog food, plus lots of treats, to the charity on the North of the island, 4 Patinhas in São Vicente.

Those who donated money, and also some of my Patreons who gave up their prizes from the monthly prize draw, I was able to get a lot of wet and dry food, and treats for both cats and dogs, to give them a good Christmas.

The charity are most grateful for all the support you give.

