Another patient victim with covid-19 died today in Madeira.

According to a note from the Regional Health and Civil Protection Department, it is a 48-year-old man, vaccinated but with associated comorbidities, who died at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

With this death, there are already 120 deaths in the Region associated with covid-19. Of this total, 15 were registered during this month of December.

