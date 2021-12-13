HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS ALREADY RELEASED A VACCINATION SCHEDULE FOR CHILDREN AGED 5 TO 11

I have to say I am totally against this vaccine for children, and I hope many parents will be as well.

These times are for children, it does not mean the centers are only open for these hours.

The Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection has already released the vaccination schedule for children aged 5 to 11, which starts tomorrow, at the Funchal Vaccination Center, at Madeira Tecnopolo.

Check the date and locations with your JM, not forgetting that on the 24th, 25th, 26th, 31st of December and 1st of January the vaccination centers will be closed.

Funchal

14 (terça-feira) 14:00-18:00

15 (quarta-feira) 14:00-18:00

18 (sábado) 09:00-18:00

19 (domingo) 09:00-18:00

23 (quinta-feira) 09:00-18:00

30 (quinta-feira) 09:00-18:00

Porto Santo

17 (sexta-feira) 09:00-13:00

Câmara de Lobos

21 (terça-feira) 09:00-12:00

Ribeira Brava (Centro de Saúde)

21(terça-feira) 14:00-18:00

Machico

22 (quarta-feira) 09:00-12:00

Santa Cruz

22 (quarta-feira) 14:00-18:00

Ponta do Sol

27 (segunda-feira) 09:00-12:00

Calheta (Centro de Saúde)

27 (segunda-feira) 14:00-18:00

São Vicente (Centro de Saúde)

28 (terça-feira) 09:00-12:00

Porto Moniz (Centro de Saúde)

28 (terça-feira) 14:00-18:00

Santana

29 (quarta-feira) 09:00-12:00

