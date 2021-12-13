HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS ALREADY RELEASED A VACCINATION SCHEDULE FOR CHILDREN AGED 5 TO 11

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

I have to say I am totally against this vaccine for children, and I hope many parents will be as well.

These times are for children, it does not mean the centers are only open for these hours.

The Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection has already released the vaccination schedule for children aged 5 to 11, which starts tomorrow, at the Funchal Vaccination Center, at Madeira Tecnopolo.

Check the date and locations with your JM, not forgetting that on the 24th, 25th, 26th, 31st of December and 1st of January the vaccination centers will be closed.

Funchal

14 (terça-feira) 14:00-18:00
15 (quarta-feira) 14:00-18:00
18 (sábado) 09:00-18:00
19 (domingo) 09:00-18:00
23 (quinta-feira) 09:00-18:00
30 (quinta-feira) 09:00-18:00

Porto Santo

17 (sexta-feira) 09:00-13:00

Câmara de Lobos

21 (terça-feira) 09:00-12:00

Ribeira Brava (Centro de Saúde)

21(terça-feira) 14:00-18:00

Machico

22 (quarta-feira) 09:00-12:00

Santa Cruz

22 (quarta-feira) 14:00-18:00

Ponta do Sol

27 (segunda-feira) 09:00-12:00

Calheta (Centro de Saúde)

27 (segunda-feira) 14:00-18:00

São Vicente (Centro de Saúde)

28 (terça-feira) 09:00-12:00

Porto Moniz (Centro de Saúde)

28 (terça-feira) 14:00-18:00

Santana

29 (quarta-feira) 09:00-12:00

Previous ArticleA 48-YEAR-OLD MAN WITH COVID-19 IN MADEIRA DIED
Next Article112 new cases of Covid to start this week.
Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  2. I don’t understand why you should be against the vaccination of children. It’s known they are major spreaders of the virus without showing many or any symptoms themselves but which can seriously affect adults. Children are now routinely vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella — all potentially serious diseases which those of us who are older suffered when we were young, Trust the epidemiologists on this one, Tobi.

    Reply

  3. GOOD.
    It’s about time to kill this virus.
    Local infections are rising!
    Not from tourists.
    You inform us local vaccinations are high.
    Why? It’s children!
    Jayne

    Reply

    1. Jayne, are you the devil in disguise??? Leave the children alone ! They have a long life ahead Experimental covid vaccines with possible long-term severe side effects they don’t need. I really hope parents think this through very carefully and refuse to vaccinate there children.

      Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: