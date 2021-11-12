63 New Cases All Local Transmission

There are 19 hospitalized people, 14 in Polyvalent Units and five in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19)

There are 63 new cases of covid-19 in Madeira this Friday. All new cases are local transmission.

The numbers that appear in the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health reveal that today there are also 39 recovered cases to report.

Thus, there are now 379 active cases, with an increase in the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 admitted to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça. There are now 19 inpatients, 14 in Polyvalent Units and five in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19.

From Diário Notícias

