ALBUQUERQUE WANTS TAX REDUCTION POLICY FOR THE ENTIRE REGION

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, was this afternoon at the inauguration of a new agritourism unit in São Vicente.

Responding to the president of the local authority, who asked for a differentiated tax policy for the North, Albuquerque said that Madeira is the region with the lowest tax policy in the country and that he will continue with the tax reduction policy throughout the Region.

The new unit has 11 rooms, a heated pool, gym, vegetable garden and wine cellar, among other services. The investment was in the order of one million, 200 thousand financed by Proderam.

