Former employee who embezzled 131 thousand euros from ‘Horários do Funchal’ gets suspended sentence

The former employee of the company Horas do Funchal, who between 2005 and 2009 embezzled 131 thousand euros in revenue from tourist tours with Carristur buses was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with a suspended sentence, for the crime of breach of trust. .

The judgment of the Central Criminal Court of Funchal (Building 2000) was read this afternoon by Judge Fernanda Sequeira. The defendant, who went to live in England after the diversion was discovered and who only recently returned to Madeira, was also ordered to pay compensation to the two companies.

From Diário Notícias

