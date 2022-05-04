MAN WHO WAS MISSING AFTER LEAVING THE EMERGENCY ROOM IS NOW WITH HIS FAMILY

João Francisco Martins Vieira, better known as Severino, 68, who left the emergency room yesterday, has already appeared and is doing well, although a little confused.

The announcement was made by the family, who took to social media to thank everyone who was involved in the search. “I’m glad there are stories with happy endings. My father has already appeared. I’m with him and we’re going home,” wrote Severino’s daughter, who added that her father was “a little confused” and didn’t remember where he lived. “When he saw me he recognized me and called his daughter and hugged me crying”, she reveals.

Mention that the man was found by a PSP agent who was on patrol, when, apparently this morning, he saw the elderly man on Avenida do Mar, near the CR7 Hotel.

As João Francisco’s daughter informed the newspaper, she was immediately contacted by the PSP and quickly appeared at the hospital where her father was transported.

From Jornal Madeira

