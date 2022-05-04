SEE THE PHOTOS OF THE GOVERNMENT VISIT TO THE SAVOY RESIDENCE INSULAR

This Tuesday, the ‘pau de fileira’ ceremony took place at the Savoy Residence Insular, a new residential building that is being built in the former factory of Insular de Moinhos, in downtown Funchal.

SAVOY RESIDENCE INSULAR READY FOR THE SUMMER IS PROOF OF THE END OF THE “EMBARRASSMENT”

Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, considered today that, after eight years of ‘mistake’, Funchal is finally able to develop, criticizing the excess of bureaucracy and the mismanagement of the executive before Pedro Calado.

The government leader was speaking at the Pau de Fileira ceremony, at the Savoy Residence Insular, “a symbolic moment that represents a workers’ party and the culmination of an important phase of the work, usually associated with its structure and coverage”, as explained by Vitor de Souza.

According to the director of AFA Imobiliária, the Savoy Residence Insular will be completed by the end of the summer.

For Pedro Calado, mayor of Funchal, this project is a source of pride and proof of the strength of the capital of Madeira in the execution of quality work and in its ability to attract investment.

From Jornal Madeira

Not sure if it’s the way the photos have been taken, but the rooms look very small and cramped, with not much room to move, or it might just be this one space.

