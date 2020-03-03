I have never known this to happen before, prices are always set each Sunday night at midnight for the following week.

Fuels in Madeira went down at midnight on Monday. However, starting at midnight on Tuesday they increase again. Within just 24 hours, the values ​​fluctuate greatly.

Today, starting at 00:00, and based on the reference price for Madeira, we found that Road Diesel was € 1,147; Diesel e + 10 at € 1.21; at 95 to € 1.405 and at 98 to € 1.529. Values ​​below those seen on February 24 last week, when Road Oil was € 1.252; Diesel e + 10 at € 1,315; 95 to € 1,473 and 98 to € 1,597.

Now, 24 hours later, that is, starting at midnight, prices will change and increase. Therefore, Road Diesel will cost € 1,267; Diesel and + € 10 1.33; at 95 € 1,497 and at 98 € 1,621.

There’s still time to fill up your tank if you want to save some money.