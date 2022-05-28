Clouds and showers this Saturday

The weather forecasts from the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosphere for this Saturday dictate a day with periods of very cloudy skies, generally becoming very cloudy in the afternoon. There is also the possibility of light showers in the highlands and northern slopes of the island of Madeira, especially in the afternoon. The wind should blow light to moderate (up to 25 km/h) from the northwest.

Particularly in Funchal, periods of cloudy skies and light winds (less than 15 km/h) are expected. In terms of temperatures, the IPMA predicts maximums of 23°C and minimums of 17°C for the Madeiran capital and Porto Santo.

Regarding the state of the sea, the forecast is for Northwest waves with one to 1.5 meters on the North Coast, and waves of less than one meter on the South Coast. The temperature of sea water should be set at 19/21ºC.

The weather is looking no better for next week, with weak frontal systems passing until at least Wednesday. We don’t seem to have had any real decent weather this year so far. Over the Flower Festival was good, and a couple of days here and there before that, but we still seem to be waiting for much warmer settled weather.

Tuesday will probably be the worse day next week, if we have rain it will probably be light, but the wind could be strong Tuesday especially on the west of the island and mountain areas.

