Calhau da Lapa banned due to cliff instability

The Ribeira Brava City Council informs that Calhau da Lapa, a bathing area located in Campanário, is prohibited due to the instability of the cliff on the east bank of the Ribeira, detected by the authorities of the Regional Government, as part of a risk prevention and mitigation action, of falling stones carried out in that bathing area.

The apparent instability of the place and the possibility of landslides do not ensure safety conditions, which is why the municipality has determined the ban on circulation in this space until further evaluation.

Ribeira Brava City Council asks for everyone’s understanding, as well as compliance with this ban for the safeguarding of people and goods.

From Diário Notícias

